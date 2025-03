Prisons loses 2-0 to Police in Volleyball League game

Prisons Volleyball Club’s hopes of escaping the relegation zone suffered a huge blow on Saturday afternoon after the Luzira-based side lost a two-set lead to Police Volleyball Club, eventually losing the game 3-2. The result of the relegation battle, staged under the day’s scorching sunshine, further pins the Prisons Volleyball Club at the bottom of the Series A men’s table and secures the Police’s stay in the top-tier league.