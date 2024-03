Nkumba University wins 1-0 in University League semifinal first leg

Nkumba University secured a 1-0 victory over Kampala University in the first leg of their University League Semi-final. An own goal from Kampala University's Tonny Ndase in the first half sealed the win for the away side. Kampala University will have an opportunity to bounce back as they host Nkumba next week on Tuesday in the second leg.