Teso farmers demand improved breeds of cows

The Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi has commissioned a 5,000-litre milk collection plant under the Local Economic Growth Support (LEGS) project in Kumi District.The seven hundred Million project, which was started in 2019, was funded by the Islamic Development Bank under the Local Economic Growth Support (LEGS) project in the ministry of Local government to improve local livelihoods on Tisai Island, which is mainly a pastoral community. The Kumi district Authorities welcomed the project and assured the minister that the district will provide all the necessary technical support to ensure its longevity.