President Museveni retires four Generals in ceremony

President Museveni has formally retired four generals in the UPDF, urging them to be exemplary in the communities by ensuring stability. During the retirement ceremony at State House in Entebbe, President Museveni also commended the officers for their service to their country, saying their selfless efforts had greatly contributed to peace in the country. Those retiring are Maj Gen Fred Tolit, Brig Emmanuel Rwashande, Brig Eugene Ssebugwawo, Brig Jesse Kamunanwire and Brig Maximus Gumisiriza.