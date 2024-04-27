TABLE TENNIS :Uganda win gold in regional championships

In table tennis, Uganda emerged champions in the ladies' regional championship that ended last night at the indoor arena in Lugogo. The team won gold in the team events after beating off competition from Madagascar, as well as securing a silver in the singles. In the Men's category, Uganda secured a silver medal from the team events as well as finishing third overall in the Singles. The Ladies will represent Uganda at the Africa Senior Championships scheduled for October in Ethiopia.