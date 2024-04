Mbarara City, UPDF in a scoreless draw in league

In local football, Mbarara City played out a scoreless draw with UPDF in a premier league game at Kakyeka stadium. Mbarara City FC had the most chances and pressed UPDF in the game but failed to score any goal. Mbarara City FC, who are now in the 11th position are hoping stay up while 15th placed UPDF FC are stuck in the relegation.