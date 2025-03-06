Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Families of UTC-Kichwamba attack victims to receive Shs15m
  • 2 National MUBS introduces tutorial classes to boost academic excellence
  • 3 National Jinja residents cry foul as World Bank-funded streetlights collapse
  • 4 National Denounce acts of violence, Byabakama tells news editors
  • 5 National Give back to taxpayers by funding health sector, govt urged