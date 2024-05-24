Mawokota readies for tourney with stadium works

Less than a month to the grand kick-off of the 2024 Masaza Cup championship, Mawokota county administration has carried out a groundbreaking ceremony at their home ground in Buwama to start the construction of the Perimeter wall around their grounds, in a bid to elevate the structure to a stadium. The three hundred million project that was commissioned by the county chief Sarah Nanono and team chairperson Denis Bugaya is expected to protect the stadium land but also ensure the safety of the fans during matches.