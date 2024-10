MASAZA CUP: Buddu advance to finals after 1-1 draw with Kyadondo

In more local football, Buddu County played out a 1-1 draw with Kyadondo County in a game played at the Kitovu arena to advance to the finals of the Masaza Cup. In their first leg of the semi-finals, Buddu defeated Kyadondo by 3-1 in a game played in Kampala. Here is a snapshot of what happened. Buddu will now face the winners of the other semifinal Kyaggwe in the finals, on November 2, at the Mandela Stadium in Namboole.