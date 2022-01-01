Latest NTV

Latest Daily Monitor
  • 1 News Fire at South African parliament in Cape Town
  • 2 News Aquamation: Tutu's chosen flameless cremation
  • 3 News S.Africa holds modest state funeral for 'spiritual father' Tutu
  • 4 Soccer Man City late show at Arsenal opens up 11-point lead
  • 5 National Police officer arrested over shooting 15-year-old girl dead
  • 6 Farming Farmers unnecessarily spend on agrochemicals 
  • 7 Farming Drying your grain in peace
  • 8 Farming Agribusiness opportunities for 2022
  • 9 Farming ‘Sweet’ purple potato science