How gaining a national outlook has increased UPL costs

Fixture organisation has been one of the challenges faced by Uganda Premier League organisers as more upcountry teams are promoted. With the financial struggles of most clubs and the fact that teams will have to travel from places like Jinja to Arua or Kampala to Arua and the Arua teams have to travel to the central and eastern parts of the country, this is proving a challenge. Gadafi FC CEO Edrine OCheng offers a suggestion, especially regarding the second-round fixtures.