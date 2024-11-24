GOLF: Joseph Kasozi wins 26th edition of the Kinyara open in Hoima

After two attempts, amateur golfer Joseph Kasozi finally won the 26th edition of the Kinyara Golf Open that concluded at the par-71 Kinyara Golf Course in Masindi on Saturday. Playing off handicap-3, Kasozi, a member of the Uganda national team scored a total of 216 gross in 54 holes played over three rounds. He was 11 shots better than second-placed Ivan Sekulima, a member of Lake Victoria Golf Resort & Spa, who made a gross of 227 and 16 shots ahead of the third-placed Abdullah Kakooza from Namulonge. Organizers say that this year’s edition of the competition registered more participants.