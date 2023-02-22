CORPORATE LEAGUE: 85 companies set to take part

85 companies are set to grace the 21st edition of the Corporate league that kicks off this weekend at the Kyadondo Rugby grounds in Lugogo. Teams will take part in eight sports disciplines with the organisers still in talks with the FUBA administrators to have basketball as well. A marathon has also been set for 22nd April at the source of River Nile in Jinja to help the Cancer Institute at the Jinja referral hospital as well as completion of the Kyabazinga Palace.