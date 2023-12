Authorities identify land in Kasese for athletics training center

Authorities in Kasese have identified land for the construction of a high-altitude training center similar to the Kiprotich High Altitude Training Center at Teryet in Kapchorwa district. This move comes as the Rwenzori mountain region aims to benefit from the high altitude by developing athletics talents, akin to their counterparts in the Ssebei region of the Mount Elgon region.