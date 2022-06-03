150 foreign runners to take part in 6th edition of Uganda marathon

One hundred and fifty foreign runners will join their counterparts in the Masaka community in the sixth edition of the Uganda Marathon due to take center stage tomorrow in Masaka city. Participants will compete in the 42 kilometre full Marathon, 21 kilometres half marathon and a 10 kilometre run. The annual Uganda Marathon is organised by Eco-Brix Company is looking to unite Uganda and the rest of the world in the fight against environmental degradation. Uganda Kingdom’s Prince David Wasajja will officially flag off the two thousand and five hundred participants expected to grace the marathon.