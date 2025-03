Kawempe Muslim ladies beat Wakiso Hill By 2-0 in league

In women's football, Kawempe Muslim Ladies bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Wakiso Hill Women Football Club in one of today’s Finance Trust Women Super League games played in Kawempe. Jovia Nakagolo and Mable Adong scored the two goals for the Valley Warriors. The win lifted Ayub's side to second place with 28 points, six behind table leaders, Kampala Queens.