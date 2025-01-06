Martha Karua finally granted practicing certificate

The Uganda Law Council has cleared Kenyan lawyer Martha Karua, to obtain a temporary practicing certificate. The move opens the way for her to represent Dr. Kizza Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale at the General Court Martial tomorrow. The council initially rejected her application for a license last month, citing incomplete documentation and a move to politicize the matter. However, Karua, through the Uganda Law Society President Isaac Ssemakadde, appealed the decision, which resulted in a unanimous approval. But as DAVID IJJO reports, the failure to meet some of the requirements on time means Karua will only receive her certificate tomorrow morning.