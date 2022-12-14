Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Museveni asks US to fund Uganda’s vaccine production
  • 2 National Visually impaired magistrate mourns enabler judge
  • 3 National 126 MPs sign petition to kick Namuganza out of Cabinet
  • 4 National Court issues criminal summons against Besigye
  • 5 National Road to be named in honour of Justice Aweri