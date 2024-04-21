Women’s super league: Rines SS WFC and Uganda Martyrs WFC in 2-2 draw

In Women's football, Rines SS Women's Football Club and Uganda Martyrs Women's Football Club played out a 2-all draw in a FUFA Women Super League game today at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso. Patricia Nannyanzi and Justine Ayerango scored the two goals for hosts Rines, while Uganda Martyrs’ goals were scored by Immaculate Nakanjako and Latifah Nakasi. Elsewhere, Makerere University has piled more misery on Kampala Queens' hope to retain the title after playing out a 2-2 draw in Lugogo.