Amuria district workers arrested over PDM cash

Police in Amuria District have arrested two district employees accused of misappropriating Parish Development Model funds. The two were briefly detained at Amuria Central Police Station before being arraigned before Amuria Court on charges of obtaining money by false pretenses. This occurred during the ongoing inspection of government projects by anti-corruption agencies under the Inter-Agency Forum in Soroti, Kalaki, Amuria, Kumi, and Bukedea districts, spearheaded by the Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity, Rose Lilly Akello.