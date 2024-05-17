Local investor urges lawmakers for sustainable tax policies amid Excise Duty Bill changes

Following Parliament’s decision on the Excise Duty Amendment Bill, 2024, which, if signed into law, will see a reduction of excise duty on fruit and vegetable juices and an increase in taxes on wines, one of the pioneers in the industry says more needs to be done to make the sector sustainable. Prudence Ukonika, the Executive Director of K-Roma, a local wine-producing company, says lawmakers sometimes fail to consult stakeholders before making laws. She says the local wine industry is likely to suffer from the taxes introduced under the bill, which is likely to be assented to by President Museveni.