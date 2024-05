Masaka enumerators brave floods to conduct census amid disease outbreak fears

Enumerators in Masaka landing sites are braving floods to count residents who have failed to relocate to safer, drier areas. There are fears of potential disease outbreaks that could also infect the enumerators. However, the Census Officer in the district, Vincent Lukyamuzi, indicates that efforts have been made to provide the enumerators with safety gear, such as gumboots, to enable them to carry on with the exercise.