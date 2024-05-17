AIDS commission decries Bunyoro HIV infection rate

The Uganda AIDS Commission and other stakeholders have decried the surging number of new HIV infections in the Bunyoro Sub-region, urging leaders to intensify the fight against the disease. The rising number of infections has been attributed to the high influx of people coming into the region to tap into oil exploration activities and the high number of plantation workers. According to the stakeholders, the infection rates are worse in the fishing community. This was contained in a report released by the Uganda AIDS Commission during a review meeting on the implementation of the Presidential Initiative on fast-tracking the end of AIDS by 2030.