Why Mbale SACCOs struggle to expand product range

Many Emyooga Saccos across Uganda face challenges in accessing formal markets due to the lack of certification and registration, which limits their competitiveness. The Northern Division Constituent Emyooga Sacco in Mbale, for example, produces composite flour and wine but struggles to expand beyond informal markets. To address such hurdles, the government, through the Uganda Microfinance Support Centre, has partnered with key agencies, including the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA). These efforts aim to formalize Saccos, enabling them to access broader markets, meet certification requirements, and compete on both local and international levels.