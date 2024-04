UWEC removes python sculpture after locals' concerns

The Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre has been compelled to remove the sculpture of a snake installed at Katabi along the Kampala - Entebbe Highway. The locals and schools in the area were concerned that the sculpture was frightening children who mistook it for a real snake. UWEC put up the sculptures of different animals as a beautification project to enhance tourism through a World Bank grant of 300 million shillings.