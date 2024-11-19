UTB cracks down on unlicensed hotels

The Uganda Tourism Board has launched an enforcement campaign to shut down all unregistered and unlicensed hotel facilities across the country. With approximately 70% of hotel facilities nationwide operating without proper licenses and failing to meet the requisite standards, unlicensed hotels have been given a strict ultimatum of 48 hours to comply with registration requirements or face immediate closure. Amidst this crackdown, concerns have been raised about hotel managers' lack of awareness regarding the required physical and operational standards, prompting calls from industry stakeholders for the UTB to prioritize the sector. David Ijjo has this report.