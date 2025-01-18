UPDF celebrates graduation of 84 officers in defence and security studies

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) yesterday held a party for 84 of its officers after they graduated from Makerere University with qualifications in various disciplines in Defence and Security Studies. Of these, 65 officers were drawn from the Uganda Military Academy, Kabamba, and received Bachelor’s Degrees in Defence Studies, while 19 senior officers from the Senior Command and Staff College, Kimaka (SCSC), earned Master of Arts Degrees in Defence and Security Studies. Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Defence at a luncheon for the graduates from Kabamba, the Joint Chief of Staff for Formal Education, Sports, and Culture, Brigadier Richard Karemire, lauded the officers for their achievements and urged them to remain dedicated to their service to the country.