Nabbanja commissions 103km road that will cost UGX490 bn

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, has commissioned the construction of the Koboko - Yumbe - Moyo highway, which will cost over 490 billion shillings. For years now, Yumbe district did not have a single tarmac road until the government recently secured a loan to upgrade the road infrastructure in this jurisdiction. The Prime Minister presided over the commissioning ceremonies in Yumbe district today.