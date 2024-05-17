Members of Parliament reflect on how the house passed the budget

Members of Parliament are wondering where the Central Government will get the money to finance the 72.13 trillion shillings budget for Financial Year 2024/25, that was passed by the August House last evening. The MPs argue that even achieving the financing of budgets that have been much lower in the past, has been a challenge. Some Opposition MPs feel the budget is short of money to deliver services to Ugandans and have asked government to reduce the unnecessary expenditures. They want a trimming on the cost of administration, whose wage bill is at 7.5 trillion shillings. These recommendations were contained in the Minority Report tabled by the MP for Kira Municipality Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda who is also the Shadow Minister for Finance.