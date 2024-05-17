Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Among faces an uncertain future
  • 2 Insight Coroner decides on inmate’s death
  • 3 News How climate crisis fuels Al-Shabaab insurgency in Somalia
  • 4 National Museveni names Byakagaba new IGP
  • 5 National President Museveni hails nurses for saving Ugandans