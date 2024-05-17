Looking at bits and pieces inside the National budget

We further interrogate the contents of the 72 trillion shillings budget for the next financial year 2024/2025, which has seen the governance and security programme allocated a significant increase in the budget compared to other programmes. However, the increment by 1.6 trillion shillings is higher than any other increments realized by the rest of the programmes in the budget. If the budget is approved by the Head of State Yoweri Museveni, governance and security will receive 9.1 trillion shillings, which is an increase from the 7.5 trillion shillings it was allocated the current financial year 2023/2024. Despite the increment, governance and security come in second with Human Capital and Development taking the lion's share of 9.9 trillion shillings as Jackson Onyango reports…