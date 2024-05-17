Climate change forum meets to call for investment in sustainable dev’t

Climate Change advocates have revealed that investment in renewable energy and agroecology is fundamental if climate justice is to be realized in Uganda. This is as environmentalists and other stakeholders gathered for a Climate Justice Symposium in Kampala at a time when several countries in Africa are battling different effects of Climate Change. The conclusion followed concerns by environmentalists that without increased support to developing countries to address Climate change effects, Sustainable Development Goal 13, will be hard to achieve as Benjamin Jumbe reports…