Ugandans to join pilgrimage to Nyerere’s ancestral home in Tanzania

Hundreds of Ugandans are expected to take part in a pilgrimage to the ancestral home and burial ground of Tanzania’s founding President, Julius Nyerere, in Butiama, Western Tanzania, to mark 26 years since his death. Ronex Kisembo, the CEO of Afrika Mashariki Fest—the event’s organizer—says this second edition of the pilgrimage, scheduled for 26th to 30th September 2025, aims to celebrate Nyerere’s legacy and values, while promoting the East African Community’s integration agenda. The pilgrims will travel to Tanzania by bus through Kenya.