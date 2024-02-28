Ugandan MPs reject merger of NITA-U with Ministry

Members of Parliament have unanimously objected to plans to merge the Uganda National Information Technology Authority with the Ministry of Information, Communication, and National Guidance. The lawmakers based their argument on the fact that the reasons presented for the merger were weak. In a heated marathon session, MPs agreed to collapse the Bill despite efforts by the Minister for Public Service, Muruli Mukasa, to withdraw it and re-table it after consultations. The Minister questioned the urgency by Parliament to end the legislation contrary to the Cabinet’s decision. He is, however, optimistic that the NITA-U Amendment Bill 2024 will be re-tabled.