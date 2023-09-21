Ugandan contractor engineers seek local priority in awarding of contracts

The Uganda National Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors wants the government to give priority to local contractors whenever it's awarding contracts which will enable local companies to develop capacity to handle sophisticated projects. They also want foreign construction companies to form joint ventures with Ugandan companies. The association members made the call during their visit to the Kingfisher Oil Field in Kyangwali Sub County, Kikuube District on Wednesday. Mariam Nabuya, a board member of the association says the government has always neglected local contractors and whenever they are contracted, it becomes almost impossible to be paid.