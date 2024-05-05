American firm partners with Telecom companies to boost Engineer's skills

Telecommunications companies in Uganda are holding the second cohort of the annual career fair, where students get an opportunity to meet and interact with industry professionals, learn about job opportunities, and network with potential employers. The event that has pulled sector player American Tower Corporation (ATC) to partner with MTN Uganda, Airtel Uganda, and Uganda Telecom is underway at Kyambogo University's School of Engineering. According to the Head of Human Resource, American Tower Corporation, she revealed that ATC Uganda is currently implementing a one-year graduate trainee initiative aiming to identify and provide young talent with professional training in various fields, enhancing their skills and employability.