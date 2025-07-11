Uganda to provide free access to twice-yearly HIV prevention injection

About 17,000 people are set to benefit from free access to the long-acting HIV prevention injection, lenacapavir, which only needs to be administered twice a year. This follows a new agreement between the government and the Global Fund that will see the injection procured at a subsidized price compared to earlier reports. Under the arrangement, Uganda will use about $1.14 million from its existing Global Fund grant to kick-start the process and hopes to target more people depending on the availability of resources.