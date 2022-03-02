UGANDA-RWANDA BORDER: MPS meet URA to ascertain gaps, challenges with work

The Assistant Commissioner Uganda Revenue Authority in charge of field services customs, Hassan Kisitu, has revealed that the Uganda-Rwanda Katuna border which was closed three years ago paralysed cross-border trade that incurred huge losses to the Ugandan economy. Kisitu made the remarks while addressing legislators on the finance, planning and economic development committee of parliament who were on a five-day trip to probe URA business at border points and ascertain gaps or challenges faced by the organization.