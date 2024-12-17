Uganda marketing excellence awards 2024 Ccelebrate top professionals in the industry

The Uganda Marketers Society has honored outstanding professionals at the fourth edition of the Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards 2024. Evolve Africa Co-founder Shafique Semakula says this year’s awards focused on how brands, marketers, and their agency partners effectively utilized both digital and traditional media channels to create impactful campaigns for their audiences and businesses. The awards celebrated excellence across all facets of the marketing profession, including sustainability, communications, digital, advertising, and public relations.