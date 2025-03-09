Uganda launches Nationwide Malaria Vaccine campaign for infants | HEALTH FOCUS

The Ministry of Health is rolling out a groundbreaking initiative to vaccinate infants against malaria, a leading cause of illness and death in Uganda. The nationwide campaign is slated to begin this April, aiming to curb the high morbidity and mortality rates linked to the disease. Meanwhile, some private healthcare providers have already started offering the vaccine at a cost. Walter Mwesigye brings us more in this week’s Health Focus