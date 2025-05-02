Fish farming projects are improving community livelihoods in Karamoja

For decades, malnutrition has claimed the lives of hundreds of children in the Karamoja subregion. However, new fish farming projects in Karenga District are promising to turn the tide, as well as improve the household income of the population. A section of the population were trained by Andre Foods International (AFI) in managing fishponds. However, the challenge of expensive fish feeds is threatening this enterprise. We have more in this report.