Uganda Hippos Player Honored: Hakim Mutebi Named Player of the Month

Uganda Hippos player Hakim Mutebi’s heroics at the recently completed African Games in Accra, Ghana, have earned him the player of the month accolade from the Fortbet Real Stars Agency. The midfielder lifted Uganda Hippos when it mattered most, scoring in Uganda’s historical 4-2 comeback against DR Congo in the semi-finals. He beat off competition from Queen Cranes forward Catherine Nagadya and Usama Arafat of KCCA FC. Other athletes who were recognized include Husna Kobugabe in Badminton and Lydia Namabiro of the Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes.