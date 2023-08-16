Uganda Airlines company looks to opening new routes, launches mobile app

The chief executive officer of Uganda Airlines, Jenifer Bamuturaki says the company will soon announce new routes. The move follows a visit by officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to Uganda last week. The team inspected the Uganda Civil Aviation Aerodrome infrastructure to determine the possibility of the Abuja route. Bamuturaki has also launched an Uganda Airlines Mobile application that will enable customers to book flights online as well as track flight schedules among other services.