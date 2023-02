UCE RESULTS: Overall improvement in performance recorded

The 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education UCE examination results show an improved performance compared to 2020. The chairperson of Uganda National Examinations Board UNEB Professor Mary Okwakol says that out the 345,695 candidates who sat for the exams, a cumulative number of 329,939 passed compared to 311,233 in 2020. Meanwhile, UNEB withheld the results of 1,035 candidates due to examination malpractice.