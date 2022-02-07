Two men convicted of aggravated robbery and murder

The army General Court Martial based at Makindye has convicted two men of aggravated robbery and murder. The seven-member court presided over by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti on Monday found Godfrey Tamale and Hassan Sabaakaki guilty of using a gun to rob Asuman Mayanja of 33 million shillings, on the 12th December 2018. Court heard that the pair with other 2 deceased persons shot at Mayanja who was travelling in a car on the 12th December 2018 at Kijojolo Village in Bukomero Sub-county, Kiboga District. Mayanja survived the attack, however, Ashiraf Atugonza, who was travelling in the same car died instantly. Later a scuffle emerged in which 2 of the attackers were then killed by a mob before police arrested Tamale and Sabaakaki with the killer gun. In his ruling, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti said he was left with no doubt in his mind that Tamale and Sabaakaki committed the offences. The accused will return for a ruling on 15th February 2022.