Tour operators upset at poor state of roads in Kabale

Stakeholders in the tourism sector in Kigezi want the government to rehabilitate roads in the region. They told members of the Uganda Tourism Board that the road that connects to Mgahinga National Park, another that goes through Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, and the Kabale Bunyonyi one is in bad shape and this is causing tourists to keep away. The meeting was held in Kitumba Sub-County, Kabale district.