Tour operators tout Uganda’s attractions

Uganda’s tourism sector appears to be on the path to full recovery as the region's largest exhibition showcasing Uganda and the rest of the African continent is now ongoing at the Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo, dubbed POATE (Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo). According to the country’s tourism marketing board, the focus is on increasing sector earnings and arrivals. The current figures show international arrivals grew by 84% to earnings of up to $1.25 billion in 2023. Betty Ndagire is in attendance.