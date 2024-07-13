Tooro delegates ask Besigye to form new party

Forum for Democratic Change delegates in Tooro Sub-region have endorsed the creation of a new party as Dr. Kizza Besigye, one of the founding members of FDC, calls for collective efforts from different political parties to overthrow the ruling National Resistance Movement government. Dr. Besigye, who was consulting FDC members on the future of FDC in seven districts of Tooro Sub-region, called for collective efforts to overthrow what he termed as a corrupt government. Silver Tweyongye, the chairperson of FDC district chairpersons, said that they recommended party leaders start a new party because the current mainstream FDC party is no longer working in the interest of the majority of party supporters. The meeting was held in Fort Portal City.