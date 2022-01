The schools that did not reopen

More than 10 schools in Luweero town have not opened for the first term of 2022. The schools include Luwero Light of Life Secondary School, Luweero Central Secondary School, Gift Nursery and Primary School and Champion Nursery and Primary School. According to the Chairperson of Private Schools in Luweero, the reasons for failure to reopen range from accumulated debts, to the proprietors turning them into other businesses and failure to raise rent.