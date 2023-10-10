The role of academia in adaptation

Energy sector academia have urged students studying Energy economics, science and management to ensure their research work is practical and actionable especially at implementation stage by local agencies or departments of government. These were remarks by Dr, Zainabu Kakungulu, the program officer, food agricultural organisation at Makerere University business school. She was attending a symposium organised by the University, as part of activities to mark the Norwegian Program for Capacity Development in Higher Education and Research for Development (NORHED) week in Uganda.