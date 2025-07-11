The ongoing challenge of finding an HIV cure

The global hunt for an HIV cure remains a puzzle, despite nearly 40 years of research and progress in treatment and prevention. Scientists have struggled largely because of the virus's ability to conceal itself within the body. According to researchers, one of the biggest hurdles is HIV’s capacity to hide in hard-to-reach parts of the body known as “reservoirs.” These reservoirs allow the virus to reactivate itself, evading both the immune system and antiretroviral drugs. This persistence makes the complete elimination of the virus from the body extremely difficult.