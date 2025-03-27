Tensions rise in South Sudan following arrest of Riek Machar and wife

Tensions are high in South Sudan following the arrest of Riek Machar, the country's First Vice President, and his wife Angelina Teny, who is also South Sudan's Minister of Interior. Reports indicate that the duo were placed under house arrest by government security personnel under unclear circumstances. NTV's Daniel Kibet spoke to a South Sudanese journalist based in the capital, Juba, to find out how the situation is in the country. He also spoke to an independent political and governance analyst of South Sudanese nationality, but based in Nairobi, Kenya, about how the country found itself in the current situation and whether there is a way out of the crisis.